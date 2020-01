Louisville-based chef Edward Lee is partnering with 610 Magnolia executive chef Kevin Ashworth to open Khora in spring of 2020.

Cincinnati’s soon-to-be-open Khora, an establishment that will feature local classics with a twist, was listed as one of Vogue’s 27 “Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings” for 2020.



Louisville-based chef Edward Lee and 610 Magnolia executive chef Kevin Ashworth are partnering to open the restaurant inside the forthcoming Kinley Hotel, hopefully by spring. One anticipated dish is a house-made pasta dressed with a Cincinnati chili flavored ragu.