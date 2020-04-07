HBO show “High Maintenance” set in NYC features Rhinegeist beer

HBO’s popular comedy-drama, High Maintenance, tracks the life of a pot delivery guy and his customers.

So how did the show, set in New York City, end up with a can of Rhinegeist’s Truth in a scene?

One of the show’s producers, Gwen Bialic, was in Cincinnati six years ago working on the motion picture Carol when she discovered the Over-the-Rhine brewery. She and Joel Weaver, who was in the art department at the time, spent a lot of time at Rhinegeist and still buy each other cases of Truth, which they get in Massachusetts since it’s not available in New York.