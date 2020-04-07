Governor Mike DeWine receives international attention for proactive coronavirus response

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Action have done everything possible to stay ahead of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Provided

Although Ohio’s COVID-19 cases are on the rise, thanks to the early, aggressive steps taking by Governor Mike DeWine, the state isn’t seeing surges like Washington, New York, and Louisiana. Currently, Ohio ranks 15th nationwide in reported cases.

DeWine was the first in the nation to declare a state-wide school shutdown, and received criticism for postponing the primary on March 16, the night before it was scheduled. But the governor — along with Ohio Department of Health Director, Dr. Amy Action — reminds Ohioans that these decisions are driven by science.

"Mistakes that I have made throughout my career have generally been because I didn't have enough facts, I didn't dig deep enough," DeWine said during a recent press conference. "So, I made up my mind I was going to have the best information, the best data available."