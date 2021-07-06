How Golf Manor kept community connections during the pandemic

Across America, small towns struggled to stay connected during the COVID-19 shutdown. Every year, the National League of Cities recognizes small cities around the country
, and Golf Manor was recognized for helping neighbors connect through Little Free Libraries. The libraries have books for both adults and children, and — thanks to a partnership with the Literacy Network of Greater Cincinnati — the community is connecting with neighborhoods throughout the region.
This year, as restrictions eased, Golf Manor also started First Friday Food Truck
events at their neighborhood park.