How Golf Manor kept community connections during the pandemic

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, July 6, 2021 | Source: National League of Cities
Across America, small towns struggled to stay connected during the COVID-19 shutdown. Every year, the National League of Cities recognizes small cities around the country, and Golf Manor was recognized for helping neighbors connect through Little Free Libraries. The libraries have books for both adults and children, and — thanks to a partnership with the Literacy Network of Greater Cincinnati — the community is connecting with neighborhoods throughout the region.

This year, as restrictions eased, Golf Manor also started First Friday Food Truck events at their neighborhood park.

