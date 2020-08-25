Cincinnati-based band Foxy Shazam releases new track, “Dreamer”

In 2014, Foxy Shazam took a break to focus on their families and respective careers. However, they have reunited twice in a two-month period to release new songs, the second titled “Dreamer.”

The song primarily relates to dreams, however there are also several references to nature.

“Nature is a profound intuition that has deep meaning to me,” says frontman and vocalist Eric Nally. “I try to apply it to everything in my life, especially when it comes to creating music. ?‘Dreamer’ was one of my first conscious attempts to express this invisible force. I think it’s somewhat indescribable for a reason. You have to find it on a personal level and trust that it will connect you with everything.”

