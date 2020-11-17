How very 2020: Cincinnati’s misshapen Christmas tree sparks joy, hope

Due to a pandemic shortage of workers, the annual Fountain Square tree initially looked like something out of "A Charlie Brown Christmas." Provided

Every year, a massive spruce is transported from northern Ohio to Fountain Square, and each branch is tied up from top to bottom for transport for safety and damage control. After being lifted by a crane and put into place, a team of 8–10 people put it into shape. However, due to the pandemic, there were only two this year, hence the delay.

But after a few days, the team untied and fluffed all of the branches, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” no more.

