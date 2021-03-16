“Forbes” selects Cincinnati as one of three top destinations for a socially distanced vacation

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, March 16, 2021 | Source: Forbes
According to a recent survey of 2,020 Americans by IPX1031, 48% say they’ll feel safe flying this year, compared to 80% who want to wait until 2022. Instead, people will be driving to places with safe, outdoor, socially distant activities.

Forbes rounded up three can’t-miss road trip destinations, including Cincinnati. They site our vibrant art and food scene, miles of outdoor trails, and recently reopened Drive-In movie theaters. Things like the Art Climb, murals, the Over-the-Rhine food tour, and the brand-new Ohio River Recreational Trail make Cincinnati a safe — and affordable — destination.

