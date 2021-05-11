Dr. Amy Acton honored for her service during the pandemic

Every year, the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation selects recipients for their Profiles in Courage Award. This year, they received thousands of nominees, and Ohio’s famed former health director, Dr. Amy Acton, was selected as one of seven honorees
.
The foundation says Acton “boldly proposed an aggressive shelter-in-place order to slow the spread of COVID-19” early on in the pandemic.
"Her leadership put Ohio ahead of most other states in responding to the virus, but she became the target of protesters and legislators, who sought to limit her power and even engaged in personal attacks against her," the foundation says.