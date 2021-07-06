Dear Restaurant & Butchery ranked “latest and greatest”

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, July 6, 2021 | Source: Wine Spectator
Meat eaters — and fans of meat-friendly red wines — should check out Dear Restaurant & Butchery, which opened in August 2020 despite the pandemic. Wine Spectator choose them as one of 10 “latest and greatest” wine spots in the country that opened — and stayed afloat — during COVID-19

Their 1,300-plus bottles from France, California, and Italy pair well with chef Brian Young’s meat-heavy dishes (he’s a trained butcher as well) that include Wagyu beef–tartare and his "butcher’s cut plate" of grilled endive and bone marrow–potato confit.

