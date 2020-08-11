DoorDash launched new digital convenience store app in eight cities, including Cincinnati

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, August 11, 2020 | Source: CNBC

Last Wednesday, DoorDash introduced DashMart, an app that will allow users to shop for roughly 2,000 items across multiple product categories, including household essentials, ready-made meals, and restaurant retail items like specialty spices or sauces.

 

The move comes as the coronavirus pandemic has crippled the food service industry, including restaurants — many of which have turned to online delivery to stay afloat. It debuted in eight cities, including Cincinnati.

 

“It’s a bit like the express lane inside of a store, whether that store is a grocery store or a convenience store, or a pharmacy,” DoorDash CEO Tony Xu told CNBC. “Sometimes, you just need those things that either you forgot, or just need in high frequency.”

Related Tags

Cincinnati, Consumer Products, COVID19, Food + Drink, Food Innovation, Quality of Life, Social Innovation, Transportation 
Downtown, Over-the-Rhine 

