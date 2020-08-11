DoorDash launched new digital convenience store app in eight cities, including Cincinnati

Last Wednesday, DoorDash introduced DashMart, an app that will allow users to shop for roughly 2,000 items across multiple product categories, including household essentials, ready-made meals, and restaurant retail items like specialty spices or sauces.

The move comes as the coronavirus pandemic has crippled the food service industry, including restaurants — many of which have turned to online delivery to stay afloat. It debuted in eight cities, including Cincinnati.

“It’s a bit like the express lane inside of a store, whether that store is a grocery store or a convenience store, or a pharmacy,” DoorDash CEO Tony Xu told CNBC. “Sometimes, you just need those things that either you forgot, or just need in high frequency.”