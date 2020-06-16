DHL Express will add 400 new jobs in the United States

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, June 16, 2020 | Source: AJot

After a 30% year-over-year volume increase at their CVG hub, DHL Express plans to bring 150 jobs to the region. Additionally, 250 more jobs will be added throughout the country in response to a double-digit volume increase in shipments compared to last year.

The recent spike is due to many people staying home and shopping online during the COVID-19 pandemic, creating holiday-like shipping peaks that came without preparation.

The new jobs to be filled in the coming weeks include permanent full- and part-time opportunities in direct management, clearance and gateway operations, pick-up and delivery service, and ramp and sorting operations throughout the U.S.

