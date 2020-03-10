Upscale real estate surges in Cincinnati

Residents are attracted to the "affordable luxuries" cities like Cincinnati offer. Jessica Esemplare

Coldwell Banker Global Luxury chose Cincinnati as one of “five luxury markets to watch” due to a variety of factors including low cost of living and living expenses, job opportunities, climate, and the local lifestyle.



In each city on the list, $750,000 characterizes high-end real estate, which allows people to purchase luxury homes at more affordable prices seen in bigger metropolitan areas along the coasts.



Homebuyers are also drawn to environmental and equality efforts made in these cities.



“We have a 100-point Equality Index,” says Julia Wesselkamper, an agent with Coldwell Banker West Shell in Cincinnati. “In other words, this city as a whole is committed to equality.”