Home values in the Cincinnati market have increased 16% year-over-year since last September

In a recent Market Spotlight from Think Realty, Cincinnati’s single-family investment market was recognized as being a favorite target for investors since the last recession due to solid equity and income appreciation supported by rising population, job growth, and wage increases.

As of September 2020, the median single-family home value in the Cincinnati MSA was $228,000, a five-year increase of 35%. And while new listing inventory dipped 30 percent in April, it has returned to normal levels by July through current, showing the demand impact from low-interest rates.

Home prices will likely remain stable in 2021 if COVID-19 outbreaks can be controlled, but there are some risks. However, overall, Cincinnati has stable fundamentals, low relative home prices, and historically good returns.