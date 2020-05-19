Cincinnatians vote to fund public transit

The "Reinventing Metro" plan will go towards timely service, increased frequency, longer service hours, and stronger customer amenities. Jessica Esemplare

Hamilton County residents passed an .8% sales tax increase to provide resources for the Southern Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA) to implement its "Reinventing Metro" plan.

This vote was the fifth try in 50 years to transfer some of SORTA’s funding burden from the city of Cincinnati to the county, and is expected to provide an additional $130 million annually for the next 25 years.

With that money, public transit will be improved in four areas: timely service, increased frequency, longer service hours, and stronger customer amenities.