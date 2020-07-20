Cincinnati holds the key to equity as the pandemic reveals stark racial economic disparity

A recent analysis of the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 Annual Business Survey showed there are 124,000 Black-owned employer firms in the U.S., representing only 2.2 percent of all businesses even though 14% of the population is African American.

However, major organizations across the country are stepping up to help out and are looking to Cincinnati for solutions. Procter & Gamble has been committed to supplier diversity since the 1970s and, as a result, we’re ahead of the game when it comes to supporting minority businesses.

Plus, our Minority Business Accelerator maintains a list of Goal Setter Companies that collectively commit to expectations that diversify the supplier pipeline, fuel innovation, and improve the local community and economy.

