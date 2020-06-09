Cincinnati will participate in Ohio’s program to study sewage for coronavirus

The Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati will soon be part of a coronavirus early detection test. Provided

State and federal officials are reaching out to the mayors of Ohio’s major cities in an effort to identify early signs of coronavirus outbreaks.

The project is a collaboration between the U.S. EPA, the Ohio EPA and the Ohio Department of Health and is based off research that shows a COVID-19 outbreak can be detected days or up to a week in advance by measuring for the presence of coronavirus in a community’s raw sewage.

Although epidemiologists have been studying sewage for clues about diseases for decades, developing the protocol for this will be difficult given limitations around medical testing.

To read more, click here.