Our region regained more than half of the jobs lost at the start of the pandemic. Gary Kessler

Unemployment rates across the country soared when COVID-19 reached the states. And while many people are still out of work — or will be due to the pandemic — there has been promising employment rebound in five regions.

Cincinnati joins Pittsburgh, Denver, Detroit, and Indianapolis in regaining more than half of the jobs lost. Reasons include a concentration of health care, financial service, and educational careers.