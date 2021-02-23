Giraffes like pedicures

ProvidedZookeepers at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden have trained all five of their giraffes

Zookeepers at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden have trained all five of their giraffes to willingly participate in their own hoof care — no small feat as the animals are known to be very skittish.

"Foot health is vitally important for a species that has to balance a lot of weight on extra-long legs," says Thane Maynard, Cincinnati Zoo director. "The ability to perform maintenance with the animal's cooperation allows the team to do regular checkups without the risks associated with anesthesia."

