Cincinnati is No. 5 in the nation for parks

Smale Riverfront Park has a variety of amenities for people of all ages. Gary Kessler

According to The Trust for Public Land, 100 million Americans – almost 1 in 3 people – still do not have a park within a 10-minute walk from home. And for those that do, the quality and safety of parks vary widely.

The Trust’s ninth annual ParkScore Index ranked Cincinnati as No. 5 in the nation for parks, which is no surprise given our robust regional system and wide variety of amenities.

“The value of parks, now more than ever, has been elevated,” says Sadiya Muqueeth, director of community health for The Trust for Public Land. “They’re critical to overall community health.”