One year later, the Cincinnati Innovation District has become a model for Ohio cities

Cincinnati’s Innovation District celebrated its first anniversary on March 6, and despite the pandemic, it has served as a beacon of inspiration amid the pandemic for cities looking to attract talent and partner with the private sector.
So far, the CID has pioneered a Wi-Fi project to help bolster its "Smart Cincy" vision and reduce the digital divide, while in other areas it has partnered with Uber to adapt its mobility landscape, looked to street murals to help calm traffic, and has plans to build the nation’s largest city-led solar array to curb emissions.
The district is also on track to reach its goals of ultimately creating 20,000 new jobs and $3 billion in annual economic impact to the region, while accelerating STEM graduates by 15,000 students and research by $2 billion.
