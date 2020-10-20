Cartridge Brewing set to open on Halloween

The Peters Cartridge Factory, a historic building that formerly manufactured gunpowder, military ammunition, and 78 RPM phonograph records, has been reinvented. Provided

The Peters Cartridge Factory in Maineville will welcome its much-awaited anchor tenant on Halloween. The factory, a historic building that formerly manufactured gunpowder, military ammunition, and 78 RPM phonograph records was decommissioned in the late 1960s.

Cartridge Brewery will require reservations and have a lottery to help manage the crowd and keep public health and social distancing in mind. Initially, they will have between eight and 12 rotating taps, and customer demand will dictate which become full-time flagship brews.

