CVG partners with European group Piaggio Fast Forward to introduce the gita robot for businesses

The Piaggio Group, based in Italy, is launching its first enterprise test programs with the gita — an innovative following robot for business applications. While gita is already introduced to the consumer market, PFF is excited to launch a series of scalable pilot programs with partners across select industries including travel, hospitality, real estate, retail, local food delivery and more in an effort to expand how gita assists consumers and employees in commercial spaces.

Gita’s makers say that it doesn’t replace humans, it empowers them. CVG is one of the few test sites, and will use it to clear the path for contactless, digital, concierge services for travelers and to assist elsewhere in processes like luggage and cargo transport.

