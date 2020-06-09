COhatch expands to Hyde Park

COhatch is quickly spreading throughout the region. It's Springfield location opened on March 9. Provided

COhatch, the coworking startup that supports community, innovation, and philanthropy, is opening its second Cincinnati location in the heart of Hyde Park. In conjunction with North High Brewing Co., they will re-purpose and re-energize the 13,000-square-foot, three-story brick building at 2724 Erie Avenue.

Both options will provide a unique experience and help to foster collaboration among members and the community.

“COhatch continually reinvents its spaces to provide its members with the best, newest, and most exciting experiences,” says Matt Davis, founder and CEO of COhatch. “Not to mention what we are known for, and that’s building community to support entrepreneurs, start-ups, nonprofits, and larger companies looking for satellite offices close to home.”