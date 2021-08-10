The Central Ohio River Business Association will celebrate its 10th anniversary on September 16th

The Central Ohio River Business Association (CORBA) will celebrate its 10th anniversary September 16 with guest speakers and the unveiling of a plaque on the Newport Southbank Bridge, more commonly known as the Purple Bridge, which connects downtown Cincinnati with Newport, KY.
“CORBA has worked very hard with economic development offices in the CORBA region on river-related projects and has tried to provide a level of expertise to help attract industrial prospects to the CORBA region,” CORBA chairman Scott James.
