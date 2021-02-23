Reconstruction of trailblazing American painting exhibition to debut at Cincinnati Art Museum

An exhibition of 41 evocative paintings sparked an art world commotion in the late 1970s. Now, a reconstruction of the exhibition is coming to the Cincinnati Art Museum. American Painting: The Eighties Revisited will be on view from March 12–July 11.

In this new interpretation, visitors will have a chance to view work from some of the most iconic abstract painters of the late twentieth century, including Nancy Graves, Sam Gilliam, Elizabeth Murray and Robert Moskowitz.

“These painters focused on formal concerns and on the material qualities of paint,” says Kate Bonansinga, director of the School of Art College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning at the University of Cincinnati, and guest curator of the exhibition. “Many painters today continue with these foci, though the field has expanded considerably.”