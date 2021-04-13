Brent Spence Bridge could benefit from Infrastructure Bill

Present Joe Biden’s sweeping infrastructure proposal — the American Jobs Plan — aims to “create millions of good jobs, rebuild our country’s infrastructure, and position the United States to out-compete China,” according to a White House statement.
The plan earmarks $115 billion to fix up 20,000 miles of roadways and 10,000 bridges, which will improve air quality, limit greenhouse gas emissions, and reduce traffic. This portion of the spending aims to fix the “10 most economically significant bridges”
in dire need of repair, and the Brent Spence Bridge seems to be a leading candidate so far.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says that “If there is any project in America that is eligible, this [bridge] would be it.”