A Cincinnati-based company — and building — listed in the 2019 “Best of Design” awards

Each year, The Architect’s Newspaper ranks the best design in the country. In 2019, they expanded to 47 categories and received more than 800 submissions.



The AN jury choose winners based on “their contextual, tactical approaches rather than big, bombastic ideas,” noting that the trend for the year seems to be “simple profiles that were carefully cut to make residential-scale architecture that blends into its surroundings.”



Among the winners, the University of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute won in the Healthcare category, and was an Editors’ Pick for Facades. Cincinnati-based GBBN received an honorable mention in Green Building for Tree Pittsburgh Headquarters.



To read more, click here.