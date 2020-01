Asiana, a small BYOB Thai and sushi restaurant in Hyde Park, made it on Yelp’s list of “Top 100 Places to Eat in 2020.” The list was comprised based on ratings and reviews of restaurants around the country in 2019, and includes everything from brunch spots, fast casual locations, and “hole-in-the-wall” establishments.



Like many of the restaurants on the list, Asiana offers meals under $30 per person and offers excellent food in a no-frills environment.