KTGY reveals details of 344-unit Artistry development along the Ohio River

Construction has begun at Artistry Cincinnati, the latest mixed-use development along the Ohio River. KTGY Architecture + Planning recently announced that the 344-unit contemporary property will feature a mix of materials, including perforated metal that doubles as railings for recessed unit balconies; a bridge that will allow residents to move between courtyards without going outside; and 8,000 square feet of commercial space.



In keeping with the name, the building will also include a 2,500-square-foot outdoor gallery between the two courtyards that will feature large-scale installations by local artists and a fully equipped maker’s room designed for woodworking, painting, and other creative pursuits.