Local restauranteur Ai Lin will introduce a new concept to the market

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, June 15, 2021 | Source: QSR Magazine
Paris Baguette, a 4,000-plus-unit global bakery cafe franchise with 90 locations across the U.S., is looking to revitalize the nation’s bakery cafe space by adding 1,000 new U.S. stores. While they already have a significant presence along the costs, it officially signed local restauranteur Ai Lin as the brand’s first franchisee in Ohio.

The company’s concept revolves around a return to the neighborhood bakery, a place to get fresh-baked goods daily and gather with friends.

“I love Paris Baguette not only because of the high-quality products and service the brand is focused on providing,” Lin says. “I also love the brand because it’s constantly striving to grow and develop.”
 

