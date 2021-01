AddUp Inc will establish its North American headquarters in Cincinnati. Provided

AddUp Inc, the U.S. subsidiary of AddUp, a global manufacturer of metal 3D printing equipment and supplier of 3D printed parts, will establish its North American headquarters in Blue Ash. It will be located at the current location of AddUp’s other U.S. subsidiary, BeAM, Inc.

The company will also create 25 new jobs and invest $12.5 million in Blue Ash over the next three years, driven by the expansion of the metals 3D printing market.

To read more, click here.