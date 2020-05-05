3CDC helps fund second round of gift card matching for women and minority-owned businesses

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, May 05, 2020 | Source: Spectrum News 1

Last month, the Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation (3CDC) matched $250,000 in gift cards for small businesses downtown. Now they’re doing a second round, specifically to help women and minority-owned businesses.

During the first round, the majority of the cards purchased were for bars and restaurants, and 3CDC wants to ensure that other businesses benefit as well. The program will give a full match to all retailers and service providers and a 50% match to restaurants and bars. The matched gift card will be given to a woman or minority-owned business.

Related Tags

Cincinnati, Community Development, Consumer Products, COVID19, Diversity, Philanthropy, Quality of Life, Regionalism 
Over-the-Rhine 

