21c Museum Hotel among “best in the world”

When renovating the former 100-year-old Metropole Hotel in downtown Cincinnati, the 21c Museum Hotel architects and designers made sure to integrate many of the building's original features, including the lobby's mosaic tile floors, the sweeping staircase leading to the ballroom, and gorgeous terra cotta that lines the exterior.

But the 156-room hotel has modern amenities as well, including a spa, rooftop bar, and 8,000 square feet of exhibition and event space. The modern and historic touches has, once again, earned it a spot on Conde Nast Traveler’s reader’s choice awards as one of the “best hotels in the world.”