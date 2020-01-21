21c Museum Hotel selected as one of ARTnews’s “Deciders”

ARTnews has compiled a list called “The Deciders” comprised of art-world figures pointing the way forward. Laura Lee Brown and Steve Wilson, owners of the growing chain of 21c Museum Hotels, made the list of 12 visionaries in our communities who will shape the art world in the upcoming year.



Their innovative exhibition, Dress Up, Speak Up: Regalia and Resistance, is meant to provoke real, meaningful dialogue among visitors and will be on view into summer of 2020. Highlights include one of Nick Cave’s beaded “Soundsuits” — which he created in response to unrest after the beating of Rodney King — along with other works assembled in consideration of “the complexity of contemporary identity.”