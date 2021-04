Eileen Earnest will be in the video-on-demand production "An Evening with Gwendolyn?", an adaptation of Poe's Tell-Tale Heart that chronicles one woman's descent into madness. Provided

Last year, The Cincinnati Fringe Festival was held entirely online, which had the unexpected bonus of turning the popular local event into an international success. Fringe shows were viewed in 36 states, plus Washington DC, and by audiences in sixteen other countries across five continents.In order to keep up the momentum, this year’s Fringe will include eight outdoor productions from local artists, 11 livestreamed productions, and a new outdoor event space.