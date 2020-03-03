The Better Bike Share Partnership in Philadelphia awards $10,000 to Cincy Red Bike

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, March 03, 2020 | Source: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Cincy Red Bike was one of nine programs across the country to receive a cut of the Better Bike Share Partnership’s $79,600 grant designed to reach and engage residents in low-income neighborhoods and communities of color in shared micromobility transportation options.


The $10,000 awarded to Cincy Red Bike will go towards five community bike rides focused on encouraging people of color and low-income residents to explore the many benefits of cycling. Local social justice organizations will help with these efforts.

