McCabe’s Granola, made by Greater Cincinnati-based Seven Hills Foods, has been selected to participate in Walmart’s seventh annual open call event.

The retail giant started doing this as a way to help entrepreneurs get their U.S.-made products on the shelves at some of Walmart’s 4,800 stores. This year, there were 4,800 applicants with 850 finalists who will participate in the event on Oct. 1. If McCabe’s is chosen, they could quadruple the number of stores that carry their products.