Health care startups selected for social capital accelerator

Six health innovation startups have been selected for the spring 2021 cohort of SoCap Accelerate. SoCap is a Covington-based, five-week, accelerated program that makes use of community resources and social capital to propel the growth of early-stage businesses.
The program is focused on company founders and offers opportunities to pilot products and build customer connections by leveraging the social capital of advocates, investors, access to grants, product development, testing, legal and accounting assistance, and marketing support.
The firms are:
Statue of Excellence - RE-Assist,
a Cincinnati-based company that has developed an app that can aid in referral management for people who are transitioning in health care. The app integrates account managers of the referral process, as well as health care vendors that meet clinical recommendations and insurance criteria.
Carefeed
, based in Cincinnati, has developed a software platform to digitize and distribute materials that health care providers would like to share with their patients, patient's families, staff, or referral sources. Carefeed automates processes like admission agreements, welcome packets, and paper surveys and distributes them via text, email, voice, or video.
HealthGuard,
based in Cincinnati, has created a cyber risk management platform called for hospital information technology, audit, compliance, and enterprise risk management teams.
Health Match 360
is a therapist matching platform that connects clients with licensed, experienced, and available therapists. Clients create a secure and confidential account, complete a questionnaire, and are matched with up to three therapists based on their needs and preferences.
Jamaa Health
is a platform for patients to locate Black physicians and health care providers by locations, specialty, and insurance.
Matrix Innovations
develops products to improve patient safety and hospital staff efficiency. Its first product, called The Bundler, was a simple, effective clip to help health care workers organize the various tubing, wires, and IV lines attached to hospital patients.
SoCap Accelerate’s programming provides legal guidance from Frost Brown Todd,
accounting assistance by Empower ABS
, digital presence support by Canned Spinach
, and crowd investing support through Wunderfund
.
"SoCap is fundamentally based on using community resources to boost our region and address health challenges at home and around the world,” says Rico Grant, managing director.
The cohort is the accelerator’s second since it was created. SoCap is sponsored by a Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration i6 grant, along with support from Northern Kentucky University, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, the Durr Foundation, and the Greater Cincinnati Foundation.