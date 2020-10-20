Always learning, educating for the greater good

If anything is clear, all Ohioans have Covid-19 experiences



Name: Student teacher, 21

Hometown: Dublin

After three years studying to work as a teacher in a classroom, her final education will be student teaching 100 percent online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a teacher, one thing that they do tell us is that you always need to be learning,” the Columbus-area teacher says. “You can’t one day know everything. So it’s a lot of learning as you go so you’re better equipped to teach the students. I’m just trying to embrace this as a learning opportunity and take whatever comes.”

Because she intends to seek a full-time teaching job next year, she talked about the coronavirus, teaching, and voting on condition that her identity not be disclosed.

She did work with children in person over the summer, at a camp. Masks were required, and the schedule was switched from an overnight to a day camp. Despite these precautions, some campers opted out of attending for a variety of reasons. In addition, some kids struggled with being forced to wear a mask.

“We had a few campers who were just getting very frustrated with being forced to wear a mask,” she says. “Which I understand, and towards the latter-half of the summer, all of the campers 10-years and older were also required to wear a mask. And there were some people coming in who just got very frustrated, and saying that their parents told them that it wasn’t real.”

She followed the instructions of her supervisor, which were to work to align the campers with the beliefs at the camp.

“Oftentimes, if they were not willing to wear their mask, we would just say ‘I understand, that’s what you believe, however for the greater good...’ Or, ‘this is just something you do at camp.’”

Another tactic they used was to say, “Camp is about making everyone feel comfortable, therefore if you're going to be in this place, you're going to have to wear a mask.”

When it comes to deciding who to vote for during a pandemic, she wants to know not only what the candidates plan on doing, but what they are currently doing.

“I think it’s not only important to know what your goals or plans are, but what are you doing right now to make this happen, because if you're not putting in steps to achieve these goals, it’s not going to get done.”

