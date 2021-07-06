Local mother and entrepreneur finds calling and career in nutrition-based health practice.

An example of the type of meal Watkins suggests to her clients. Provided

It started back in 2008 when I started having issues with hair loss and bloating,” Watkins explains.

Through something called Nutrition Response Testing (NRT), a practitioner identified her food sensitivities and she started taking supplements to support her thyroid. It worked for her.

”My hair stopped falling out and I started to notice less inflammation in my hands and legs.”

Her specialty is pregnancy — helping moms prepare for a healthy pregnancy, helping them manage their wellness during their pregnancy, and then helping with the transition into motherhood — but she works with clients of all ages and genders.

Clients come to Thrive Natural Wellness with a variety of symptoms. They’re often struggling with poor digestion, allergies, anxiety or depression, infertility, or hormonal imbalances. Often, especially in the case of gastro-intestinal issues, Watkins is their last resort.

“From my experience,” Watkins offers, “doctors are not always taught about nutrition.”

As in the case of her own daughter, she says the doctor’s first instinct was to treat the symptoms, not the cause.

Every Thrive client is addressed individually, on a very case-by-case basis, and Watkins explains that she is not anti-medicine. But, when traditional medicine doesn’t help, NRT can diagnose issues related to nutrition and offer an alternative plan for healing.

For those who are interested in natural wellness but aren’t sure where to start, Watkins suggests her weekly coaching program.

For $25 per week, Watkins gives a weekly check-in call and access to an app where clients post their food, water, and workouts (if those are their goals). She makes suggestions for alternatives or offers recommendations to challenge them.

If the problem is deeper, perhaps a frustrating symptom with no apparent cause, someone might consider trying NRT.

How does the method work? After filling out a symptom survey, Watkins will review a client’s symptoms and then test them. She says the testing is noninvasive and there is no blood work involved.

“I am using the nervous system to understand the underlying cause of ill health,” she explains.

Her goal is to get to the root of the problem.

