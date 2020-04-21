Who’s hiring? Three regional institutions plan to expand jobs over the next several weeks.

Kroger is just one of the region's companies still hiring during the pandemic. Provided

In the midst of the worst economic downturn in years, some of the region’s largest employers are still hiring.

Fifth Third Bank announced earlier this month that it is hiring for nearly 1,000 positions in retail banking centers, mortgage, and operations across its markets, including “a significant number” in its Greater Cincinnati headquarters.

Jobs are available across Fifth Third Bank’s ten-state footprint and include 500 positions in retail, 350 mortgage sales and support positions, and 100 positions in operations, the bank says. Some onsite employees hired by May 10 are eligible for up to $1,000 in additional special payments. Candidates may apply at 53.com/careers.

To help slow the spread of the virus, Fifth Third has transitioned some roles to remote work locations. Many customer-facing employees, however, continue to work onsite with social distancing and protective measures in place.

The region’s largest private employer, Kroger, says it plans to hire an additional 20,000 workers nationwide over the next several weeks to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kroger began an expedited hiring process in mid-March to shorten the time between application and employment, onboarding new hires in an average of 72 hours, the company says.

“During this time of uncertainty, Kroger is committed to remaining a constant,” says Tim Massa, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief people officer.

Candidates may apply at jobs.kroger.com

Covington’s largest employer — Fidelity Investments — is hiring about 2,000 people around the United States, including at its complex off Ky. 16 in Covington.

The company is holding a “Covington Webinar,” or virtual open house, on Tuesday, April 21, to give those interested more information.

Fidelity said jobs are available at a variety of levels, ranging from experienced professionals to soon-to-be college graduates, with the majority being financial consultants, licensed representatives, and customer service representatives.

Fidelity is offering expedited hiring, onboarding, and training processes, as well as work-from-home arrangements to ensure the safety of its associates, the company says.

It said it also recently rolled out “enhanced support and benefits focused on time, flexibility, and new care services for associates, including time needed to manage unexpected home-life events and COVID-19 screening and testing services for associates and their families.”

“While the economic disruption and market volatility are stressing the financial system, we want to assure people considering a new job or career change that Fidelity remains on solid footing, both financially and operationally,” says Ashley Richter, senior vice president and general manager, Covington Participant Services Contact Center and Covington regional leader.