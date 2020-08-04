Spectrum launches free news app, bringing award-winning news to 28 million residential customers

Issue Media Group publications Soapbox and FreshWater — along with other regional news organizations — are teaming up with Spectrum to support their new app. Dylan Gillis/Unsplash

Columbus, OH – July 30, 2020 – Spectrum Networks today announced the launch of the Spectrum News App, an innovative local news app that combines reporting from existing digital journalists, and curated content from partner news organizations. The app also showcases the linear feeds of all Spectrum News networks, giving customers the ability to read, watch or listen anytime, anywhere, based on their geographic preferences. The Spectrum News App is free to anyone for the first 30 days, and after the trial period, will be available to all authenticated Spectrum residential video, internet and mobile customers at no additional charge.

“Internet and mobile customers are the fastest growing segments of Spectrum’s customer base, and our viewers are consuming news online more now than ever before,” says Mike Bair, executive vice president, Spectrum Networks. “The Spectrum News App is the first content product available to all 28 million residential Spectrum customers, adding significant value to our existing local services, but particularly our internet-only customers who could not previously access our news reporting.”

Localized coverage also features a variety of original content produced specifically for the app. Consistent with Spectrum Networks’ approach to investing in more “boots on the ground” local reporting, dozens of digital journalists have been hired in nearly every local news community and teams were reimagined to meet the changing demands of news gathering and reporting in a digital world. The Spectrum News App is a one-stop shop for local news, general-interest stories, state and local political content, and comprehensive weather reports.

To provide the most compelling local content for customers, Spectrum Networks has partnered with news outlets in local communities to further expand a diverse mix of voices that complements Spectrum News’ coverage. In addition to Spectrum’s original hyper-local reporting, the app features curated local news content from nearly three-dozen news outlets, ranging from major daily newspapers to community digital news outlets, niche publications, nonprofit media, and radio stations across the country.

In Ohio, partner news organizations include: Columbus Dispatch, a print and online publication delivering comprehensive regional news coverage; Columbus Business First, a print and online publication dedicated to coverage of business news and networking for the Central Ohio area; Columbus Underground, an online, community-driven news publication that covers a wide range of local topics including civics, urban development, small business news, entertainment and events across Columbus; Freshwater Cleveland, a community digital news site covering business and neighborhood development news across Cleveland; and Soapbox Cincinnati, an online magazine about the people and places transforming Cincinnati through technology, arts, innovation, community and economic development, and also will provide curated content on the app.

“We know that local journalism is vital to the communities we serve,” says Bair. “From political coverage of press briefings, local debates, and elections, to public affairs programming, and community news that is relevant to local residents, our networks serve as a valuable resource, especially during times of crisis. During the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, Spectrum News’ Nielsen ratings reached all-time highs in April, and viewers continue to depend on our around-the-clock news that keeps them safe, informed, and connected.”

Spectrum News’ multimedia journalists are deeply rooted in the communities they serve and are well positioned to report on the local issues that impact communities. With the changing demands of reporting in an increasingly digital world, Spectrum’s digital and linear teams will work collaboratively to continue providing a best-in-class experience for customers. Spectrum News has local news channels that span across the country with networks in Texas, Kentucky, Florida, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, and California.

The Spectrum News App is available on iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

