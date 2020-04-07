Amplifying the voices of “invisible” charities

Community Shares of Greater Cincinnati is the region's only federation of social justice charities. It represents about 30 local organizations working in the fields of social justice, economic equity, and environmental sustainability, including animal welfare.

The COVID-19 crisis prompted Community Shares to interact more closely with member organizations, asking weekly how the coronavirus impacts their operations. They share that information with their stakeholders through a new weekly email newsletter. This amplifies the voices of member charities that are on the front lines of issues evolving from COVID-19.

Their success is tied to funding — something that is hard to come by in the wake of the novel coronavirus.

Most member charities face financial challenges, as fundraiser after fundraiser has been canceled over the past several weeks, now extending into May and June.

“We recognize this is a frightening time, a confusing time, an upsetting time, and no one knows exactly how long this will last or what the impacts will be, but eventually it will end, and working together we will rebuild what must be rebuilt,” says Duane Gordon, CEO. “I also believe when this is over, we will all reexamine what is important in our lives, in our businesses, in our philanthropy, and those who survive will eventually grow stronger than before this began.”

“As COVID-19 has changed the landscape of our daily lives it will also leave its mark on our [Sunday] outreach. We have, over the past week, housed over 80 people in hotel rooms and provided them with meals each day,” Gordon says.



“This has stretched our resources to the maximum, this coupled with the need to follow the guidelines of social distancing, we will be suspending the outreach temporarily (at the Hamilton County Justice Center Plaza) to insure we are able to provide for those that we have provided housing for during this pandemic," he continues. "We look forward, as I am sure we all do, to getting back ‘normal’ as soon as possible.”

To learn more and donate, visit their website.