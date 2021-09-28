Co-op Cincy helps family businesses survive — and thrive

a program to help retiring business owners sell their companies to their workers, saving jobs and maintaining legacies.

“It’s important to find a way for these business owners, who may not have a way to transition their businesses, either to their children or to an outside buyer, and who may not be aware of other options, to sell their businesses to their employees,” says Michael Palmieri of the Ohio Employee Ownership Center.

The Center and Co-op Cincy are part of a statewide network, the Ohio Worker Ownership Network, that provides training and assistance to encourage transitions of small businesses to employee ownership.

The Center, housed at Kent State University,

just issued a report

that said Ohio is facing a wave of business-owner retirements. In the state, baby boomers own 54% of businesses, or 94,000 firms, which employ 2.6 million people, it says. More than half of these business owners plan to retire in the next decade, but most of them — 80% —do not have a formal succession plan. What’s more, when put on the market, only 1 in 5 businesses actually sell, the report says.

To help keep these small businesses going, Co-op Cincy created the

Business Legacy Fund

to help entrepreneurs acquire companies and transition them to worker-ownership.

In its inaugural cohort, Co-op Cincy educated six businesses about worker-ownership. One is Shine Nurture Center a child-care center founded in 2015 that employs 12 people. Its owner wants to go back to school to pursue a doctoral degree and is working with Co-op Cincy to transition the business to the workers.