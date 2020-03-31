Cincinnati’s robust arts community continues amid COVID-19

As more events are postponed or delayed with no rescheduling in sight, ArtsWave is working to help the region’s arts sector weather the pandemic through its Coronavirus Arts Hub.

ArtsWave Days has been cancelled, but all creatives involved will be paid, and the nonprofit has accelerated $2.4 million in grant payments for 44 organizations which receive operating revenues; expanded its $10,000 Working Capital Bridge Loans for eligible arts organizations; and on a limited basis, as funds are available, will provide Emergency Arts and Culture Organization grants. Donations can be made here.

“It’s our hope that virtual arts at a time like now will reassure and ground all of us,” says president and CEO Alecia Kintner. “The creative professionals in our arts organizations are working hard to develop new experiences for the public, as they reimagine their art forms online.”

The Art Hub launched with a music-meditation service, the ArtsWave Edition of Mindful Music Moments, with free signup to the public .

Other resources can be found for adults, kids, and groups. Here are some suggestions:



For kids:

Linton Music is doing “Peanut Butter & Jam” sessions Mon.–Sat. at 10 a.m.

The Baker Hunt Art & Cultural Center is presenting new projects live every weekday at 12:30 p.m. with Mr. Chad.

The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center has a variety of online learning resources for K-12, from historical heroes to modern-day abolitionists.



For adults:

No gym? No problem. The Cincinnati Ballet will live stream dance classes on Tuesdays at 1 p.m.

The Cincinnati Opera’s podcast is a great way to get through binge cleaning and purging during the crisis.

Join in on round two of the Clifton Cultural Arts Center’s Social StoryCraft, which is a round-robin-style writing challenge where anyone can craft a draft using prompts from the center.



To do together:

The Cincinnati Museum of Art has introduced CAM Connect, a new Facebook page with artwork features, videos, guided art-making activities, and a virtual book club. They’re also debuting #AskCAM where a different member of CAM staff at the ready to answer your questions about art, their work, and the museum as a whole, every weekday from 1–2 p.m.

Check out the Cincinnati Museum Center’s Wonder Zone Videos, where you can test out some experiments or just watch and enjoy.

Know Theatre has an online theatrical playground available for streaming for a fee. Right now, “Andy’s House of [blank]” is available through April 24.

ArtsWave has compiled a host of other local, virtual resources here, including live storytimes from the library, Lunchtime Live from Melodic Connections, concerts and performances from Cincy Nice Social House, and more.