When Covid-19 struck, small manufacturers, threatened with survival, innovated to stay healthy

As the coronavirus spread, face masks, gowns, and other personal protective equipment became in high demand, and health care workers and other front-line employees complained of shortages. Researchers at Erlanger-based AquiSense Technologies had developed a product that used ultraviolet light to disinfect and sanitize water. The researchers accelerated their development pipeline to launch a product to sterilize N95 face masks and other personal protective equipment so they could be reused.

The product, PearlSurface, was useful in hospital settings, nursing homes, ambulances, police and fire departments, factories, and food preparation locations. It was largely responsible for a tripling in the number of inquiries and sales leads that came to the business, says Mitch Hansen, marketing director.

AquiSense increased its U.S. sales team and expanded its production staff during the pandemic, Hansen says.

Chemist, physicist, and entrepreneur David Schneider started Rem Brands in Walton, Ky. in 2011 to develop technologies for disinfection, odor control, and stain removal. The company developed a product called Sanitrol that can be sprayed on surfaces to kill bacteria and viruses. It was tested by a third party against the new coronavirus, SARS-Cov-2, and was found to be instantly effective, Schneider says.

Its antimicrobial technology also compared favorably to others, such as Procter & Gamble’s Microban24, which promises 24 hours of protection after application. Sanitrol, Schneider says, has been shown to be protective for at least 14 days after being applied to surfaces.

The company also developed a product called OdoGard, which removes odors. As Covid confined people to their homes, generating and disposing of more garbage, interest in the technology peaked.

“It really sped up when the pandemic hit,” Schneider says. “That really put the project on full throttle.”

The small, five-employee business landed a major contract with Clorox, which will use the odor-removal technology in its Glad ForceFlex trash bags. Rem Brands plans to use contract manufacturers to scale up production, Schneider says.



Camco Chemical began its life in the ‘60s at a family-owned service station in Fort Thomas, where Dick Rolfes began manufacturing his own line of cleaning agents. That evolved into a company that manufactures, blends, and bottles products that are used in homes, restaurants, offices, nursing homes, schools, and hospitals around the world. The demand for these sanitizers, disinfectants and cleaners increased dramatically with the Covid-19 outbreak.

In February 2020, Camco expanded its blending and bottling operation, now located in Florence, from seven to 10 lines, according to its nomination for a Northern Kentucky Chamber Business Impact Award. It leased a 100,000 square foot warehouse in Florence, a move that opened up capacity for a $1.2 million investment at its manufacturing plant, the nomination says. The expansion should add 25 jobs to support the increased demand for cleaning products.

Although manufacturers had their survival in mind as they developed new products for a changed marketplace, most also dropped their usual competitive postures and created new avenues of cooperation with each other, including agreeing not to gouge prices for raw materials and supplies needed by other businesses, Lisa Schneider says.

A loose consortium of manufacturers formed, which served as a forum to share ideas and solutions, she says.

“It’s been quite remarkable,” she says. “It was one of the coolest things I’ve ever been a part of.”