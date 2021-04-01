The John A. Roebling Bridge: Fixing a national historic landmark takes time and patience

The bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic for the rest of the year. Joe Simon

Workers will scour the north and south towers repairing and patching the stonework. Joe Simon

In the 1990s, the state of Kentucky undertook a massive renovation of the bridge that included structural repairs and improved roofing for the anchor houses. The renovation included adding replicas of the original turrets atop the towers, with the turret finials being covered in gold leaf. The total cost of that renovation was more than $10 million, according to the Covington-Cincinnati Suspension Bridge Committee, a citizens group dedicated to preserving and improving the bridge.

In 2010, a cleaning and painting project involved stripping all the trusses and cables down to bare metal, and encapsulating the work area to prevent lead paint from contaminating the air and water. The project cost $16.24 million, the CCSBC says. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet had a special acrylic paint formulated, a shade now known as “Roebling Blue.”

In 2007, an inspection revealed the need to reduce the bridge’s weight limit to eleven tons. Fully loaded, 40-ton, semi-tractor trailers were not anticipated in John Roebling’s day. Now, the Southbank Shuttle trolley is about the heaviest vehicle permitted to traverse the Ohio on the Suspension Bridge.