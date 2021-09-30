Two firms plan to add more than 100 jobs through relocation, expansion

Two businesses relocating to Covington’s Scott Street should bring more than 100 jobs to the neighborhood over time.
DeanHouston
, a branding, marketing, and design agency, is moving its headquarters from downtown Cincinnati to the former Two Rivers Middle School building on Scott Street. The $1.8 million project will bring 40 employees to Covington, and the company says it plans to add at least 16 more jobs over the next three years.
And logistics firm Lighthouse Transportation Services LLC
, having outgrown its current space in Kenton County, plans to relocate to a larger facility at 722 E. Scott, and create 64 new jobs there over the next few years.
Both companies were awarded tax incentives to makes the moves.
The DeanHouston move should happen in January after the building’s renovation is completed, Covington officials say.
The move will add to Covington’s growing stock of marketing, communications, media, design, branding, architectural, and artistic agencies.
“Covington is exploding with positive energy and growth, which perfectly aligns with our creative people, culture, and growth objectives,” says Dale Dean, founder and CEO of DeanHouston.
The former middle school at 525 Scott is undergoing a full interior renovation and significant exterior improvements. The first phase of the renovation, which is finished, completed 5,300 square feet of space on the ground floor that is now occupied by Covington Classical Academy.
Lighthouse Transportation is planning a $400,000 investment to lease and upgrade its new headquarters at 722 E. Scott, and plans to gradually expand its workforce over the next decade.
Lighthouse in June announced the acquisition of Florence-based freight transportation company NTL Trucking.
And earlier this month, it announced that it hired Jeff Dangelo, co-founder of a logistics software platform called Turvo, to be its managing partner. Lighthouse also says it invested in Turvo, a supply chain network software designed to help shippers, logistics providers and carriers collaborate and operate more efficiently.
Statewide, Kentucky’s logistics and distribution industry employs nearly 80,000 people at 590 facilities.