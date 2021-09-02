These Northern Kentucky companies made the list of the fastest-growing in the U.S.

Motus Freight of Bellevue has more than tripled its shipments in recent years.

Ten Northern Kentucky companies made the latest Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.



Logistics, information technology, and computer hardware were the leading business sectors for these high-growth enterprises.



Motus Freight was the region’s fastest-growing firm, with a three-year growth rate of 665%.



Motus, based in Bellevue, is a transportation logistics company, providing shipping for customers and contracts with carriers to move freight. Since 2018, the number of shipments it has delivered across the U.S. has more than tripled. Motus Freight was founded in 2015 by Doug Lackey, Grant Mitchell and Andy Smith, three who had started, built, and operated a handful of other companies during their previous 20 years .



For the 2021 list, companies were ranked according to the percentage growth of their annual revenue over a three-year period, 2017 to 2020.



The others on the list are:



StepCG, Covington, an information technology management firm; 490% growth.



Laurash, Covington, a family-owned firm that refurbishes and recycles computers for schools; 384% growth.



LapTop of the Line, Walton, a family-owned refurbisher and reseller of laptops; 383% growth.



ReFurb Ninja, Fort Wright, a refurbisher and reseller of computer electronics; 279% growth.



Blair Technology Group, Covington, a Microsoft-authorized refurbisher and reseller of computer equipment.



Prolocity Cloud Solutions, Covington, an IT management firm; 216% growth.



BM2 Freight Services, a transportation logistics provider; 173% growth.



Divisions Maintenance Group, Newport, a facilities maintenance company; 84% growth.



Tier1 Performance, Covington, a consulting, training, and performance management provider; 46% growth.





