Vacant for years, former governor's home is about to get new life

John W. Stevenson had a long career in politics and government in the fractious years before, during, and after the Civil War. He was a county attorney for Kenton County, a Kentucky state legislator, a U.S. congressman, the governor of Kentucky, and a U.S. senator.

Born and educated in Virginia, he traveled west to make his name, first to Mississippi, and ultimately to Covington, where he started a law practice that led to his career in politics, and settled in his home at 314 Greenup St.

In the century-plus since Stevenson’s death, his former home has been through a variety of incarnations, but for the last few years has sat vacant. It’s about to get new life as

The owners recently received